The car giant has teamed up with Tier 1 suppliers Lear and Adient to produce seats for HMS Anson.

Nissan provided Zero Gravity Seats which will be used for by the Submarine Commander and Senior Engineer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The specially designed seats use ergonomic technology to alleviate fatigue and pursue the ideal posture, using the NASA-measured “neutral posture”, to make long journeys more pleasant.

HMS Anson is Sunderland's adopted submarine

‘Extremely proud’

Nissan Production Control Director Keith Chambers said staff at the plant were ‘extremely proud’ to have been asked to help: “It’s fantastic to team up with Sunderland City Council and two of our long-term local suppliers to add a flavour of our region’s automotive manufacturing excellence to the development of this state-of-the-art submarine.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adient produces 100,000 seat sets every year from its plant on Wearside. Vice President Customer Group Mick Flanagan said: “It’s a privilege to be able to gift seats for this remarkable submarine.

“At Adient we pride ourselves on being at the forefront of industry trends and technologies and the technology in this vessel is truly cutting edge.”

(front from left) Commander David 'Bing”'Crosby, commanding officer of HMS Anson; Keith Chambers, Production Control Director at Nissan Sunderland; Darren Creasy, Plant Manager at Adient Sunderland; Wayne Reynoldson, Plant Manager - Lear Sunderland; and Ian Bowden Platform Manager - Renault/Nissan.

Gideon Jewel, Lear President Seating Europe, Africa and Middle East, added: “Lear always aim to offer support to the communities in which we do business. Lear Sunderland is a high performing operation with a strong and diverse team supporting Nissan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are delighted to have had the chance to provide seating for a submarine of this calibre that like Lear has a strong affiliation with the city.”

‘We are very proud of our affiliation’

Company representatives receive thanks from the HMS Anson crew

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project has been supported by the business investment team at Sunderland City Council, which helped bring the group together.