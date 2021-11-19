Nine pubs, restaurants and hotels for sale in Sunderland and South Tyneside

Perhaps you’re looking to open a new business venture or expand an already existing one, these hospitality venues are listing as for sale on Rightmove.

A variety of opportunities to enter the hospitality industry are possible, with the available properties including pubs, restaurants and hotels.

Take a look through nine that are currently on the market in Sunderland and South Tyneside.

1. The Albion The Albion, on Victor Street in Sunderland, is on the market for £325,000. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2. Barr Porter Barr Porter, on Dean Road in South Shields, is on the market for a lease of offers in the region of £19,500. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3. The Hendon Grange The Hendon Grange, on Ocean Road in Sunderland, is on the market for offers over £250,000. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4. Forest Guest House Forest Guest House, on Ocean Road in South Shields, is on the market for £330,000. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales