Have Ruhe been to the city’s new coffee hotspot yet?

After much anticipation, Ruhe opened its doors in the shadow of the bandstand in Roker Park on Friday and its food and drink offering, the first permanent hospitality offering at the Victorian park, has had customers flocking.

The cafe, which has both indoor and outdoor seating, served more than a thousand people in its first weekend and it looks to be equally popular this week.

Here’s more of a look around and what you can expect from the menu and more.

Ruhe is situated in between the bandstand and the waterfall in Roker Park. As part of a wave of improvements in the park, it will soon welcome amphitheatre-style seating on the bank facing the bandstand.

There's a mixture of indoor and outdoor seating at Ruhe. There's some outdoor works on the paving around the site, but that's nearing completion.

There's a kaleidoscope of flavours on offer with a range of salads, sandwiches and tray bakes. Pictured here is the Rainbow Chicken salad (£9.50) with chilli jam, chicken, pickled pink onions, spinach, tomatoes, crispy onions, cucumber and peashoots.

Ruhe uses coffee by Sunderland coffee company RESINN. As well as a range of coffees and teas, there's superfood lattes, smoothies and coolers on the drinks menu.