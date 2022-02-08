Nine of the best pizza places to check out in and around Sunderland as we mark National Pizza Day

2. Midnight Pizza Crü, Pop Recs, High Street West

A Lockdown success story, Midnight Pizza Crü specialises in Detroit-style pizzas - and they're not for the faint-hearted. The business is the brainchild of Dan Shannon who, after losing his hospitality job due to Covid, began making the American deep pan pizza for friends and family. He managed to perfect the distinctive dough of the rectangular pizzas, akin to a focaccia, and baked it in steel pans to give it an extra crisp edge. After building a following in Lockdown, Midnight Pizza Crü now has a permanent base at the new Pop Recs in High Street West for pop up deep-pan pizza nights, as well as pop-up lunch slices on certain days. See their instagram for updates.

Photo: JPI Media