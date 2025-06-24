More than £7.4million has been put back in working people’s pockets by UK employers.

The Government has revealed the names of employers who have left workers out of pocket by failing to pay the National Living and National Minimum Wage.

Across the country, nearly 60,000 workers were left out of pocket, with employers repaying them more than £7.4million.

It follows a significant uplift to the National Living Wage (NLW) and National Minimum Wage - putting £1,400 into the pockets of full-time workers on NLW and supporting millions of families across the country.

The Government named and shamed 518 employers across the country, who have since paid back what they owe to their staff and faced financial penalties of up to 200% of their underpayment - with nine of them being in the North East.

Nine North East employers have been named and shamed for underpaying staff. | Getty Images

Justin Madders, Minister for Employment Rights, said: “There is no excuse for employers to undercut their workers, and we will continue to name companies who break the law and don’t pay their employees what they are owed.

Ensuring workers have the support they need and making sure they receive a fair day’s pay for a fair day’s work is a key commitment in our Plan for Change.

“This will put more money in working people’s pockets, helping to boost productivity and ending low pay.”

The full list of employers in the North East is as follows:

Parkdean Resorts UK Limited, Newcastle Upon Tyne, NE12, failed to pay £26,360.91 to 291 Workers.

Quokka Solutions Ltd, Sunderland , SR5, failed to pay £11,605.84 to 15 Workers.

Mrs Carol Olsen , Bedlington, NE22, failed to pay £8,988.13 to 25 Workers.

Mr Steven Prested, Meadowfield, DH7, failed to pay £6,207.12 to one worker.

Mr Christopher Owston, North Shields, NE29, failed to pay £5,571.27 to one worker.

What A Hoot Day Nursery Limited, Blyth, NE24, failed to pay £2,712.53 to four Workers.

OC Electric Limited, Benton, NE12, failed to pay £1,869.32 to one worker.

Little Angels Fun Club and Nursery Limited, Bedlington, NE22, failed to pay £1,832.96 to 92 Workers.

Peony Culture Communication Limited, Newcastle Upon Tyne, NE1, failed to pay £1,247.02 to one worker.

You can see the full national list by visiting: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/over-74-million-put-back-in-working-peoples-pockets-by-employers.

