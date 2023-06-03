Nine must-visit bars and cafes in Sunderland's Sunniside quarter as the area sees yet more changes

3 . Church Door

Sunderland's smallest bar, Church Door is small in size but big in character. Before it first opened as The Church Door in 2018, the Victorian building had been empty for around a decade, but underwent a major renovation to remove the first floor and create one, high room with rafters, which adds to its charm. Dating back to around 1870, The Church Door building was once a Customs and Excise house adjacent to the Backhouse & Co bank, which was bombed during the war. The name is a reference to the fact that the landlord runs a door company, and the look of the building, rather than it ever being used as a church. Photo: Stu Norton