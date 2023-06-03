Nine must-visit bars and cafes in Sunderland's Sunniside quarter as the area sees yet more changes

There’s been a wave of activity in Sunniside recently, with work forging ahead to transform the landmark Norfolk Hotel, Esports given the green light to convert three Grade II-listed buildings back into accommodation and the return of Sunniside Live festival in its new guise as SunLun Calling.
With Sunniside on the up, here’s some of the bars and cafes around the central gardens to visit on a trip to this historic quarter, from Sunderland’s smallest bar to a hidden gem.
1. Sam's Bar
One of the longest-running bars in Sunniside, Sam's Bar turns 10 this year. Housed in the basement of the historic Maritime Buildings, it's a real hidden gem. It caters for all ages, from match day pints to date nights. You can also book its rooms for free for parties. It's open Wednesdays to Saturdays and on Sundays when events are on. Photo: national world
2. Angelo's Ristorante
You're guaranteed a warm welcome at Angelo's, a family-run Italian restaurant with great service - as well as a good range of authentic cuisine. It's a great space with a bar at the front, tapas lounge and a main restaurant as well as seating at the front in warmer months. Take on one of their towers of beer if you dare. Photo: Stu Norton
3. Church Door
Sunderland's smallest bar, Church Door is small in size but big in character. Before it first opened as The Church Door in 2018, the Victorian building had been empty for around a decade, but underwent a major renovation to remove the first floor and create one, high room with rafters, which adds to its charm.
Dating back to around 1870, The Church Door building was once a Customs and Excise house adjacent to the Backhouse & Co bank, which was bombed during the war.
The name is a reference to the fact that the landlord runs a door company, and the look of the building, rather than it ever being used as a church. Photo: Stu Norton
4. The Manor Bar
One of the largest businesses in Sunniside, The Manor Bar is a great spot with a terrace overlooking the gardens. It's open Thursdays to Sundays and is ideal for a pre-match pint in the sun. Photo: national world