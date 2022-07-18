Nine blockbuster shows to look forward to at Sunderland Empire, from Les Miserables to Strictly Ballroom

Here’s a round up of just some of the shows heading to the venue. For ideas on pre-theatre dining, see here.
1. Rock of Ages, September 6 - 10, 2022
Backcomb your mullet and sing your heart out at Rock of Ages which features some real '80s bangers, such as Don’t Stop Believin’, We Built This City, The Final Countdown, Wanted Dead or Alive, Here I Go Again, Can’t Fight this Feeling and I Want To Know What Love Is. Tom Cruise brought the story to a new audience in the Hollywood film inspired by the musical. Photo credit: The Other Richard
Photo: ©The Other Richard
2. The Osmonds: A New Musical, September 13-17, 2022
A new musical celebrating the life and music of The Osmonds will be in Sunderland from September 13-17. With a story by Jay Osmond, the musical tells the true story of the five brothers from Utah who were pushed into the spotlight as children and went on to create smash hits, decade after decade.
From their star residency on The Andy Williams Show from 1962 to 1969, to pop stars and ‘Osmondmania’ from 1971 to 1975, to the arrival of The Donny & Marie Show, a popular variety TV show, from 1976 to 1979, The Osmonds lived a remarkable life recording chart-topping albums, selling out vast arena concerts and making record-breaking TV shows - until one bad decision cost them everything.
The musical features a list of 1970s anthems, including One Bad Apple, Down by the Lazy River, Crazy Horses, Let Me In, Love Me for a Reason, (We’re) Having a Party, Puppy Love, Long Haired Lover From Liverpool, Paper Roses, and many more.
Photo: submitted
3. Blood Brothers, September 20-24, 2022
Written by Willy Russell, the legendary Blood Brothers, which runs in Sunderland from September 20-24, tells the captivating and moving tale of twins who, separated at birth, grow up on opposite sides of the tracks, only to meet again with fateful consequences. The score includes Bright New Day, Marilyn Monroe and the emotionally charged hit Tell Me It’s Not True.
Photo: submitted
4. Professor Brian Cox Horizons World Tour, October 1, 2022
Horizons, which Brian Cox is bringing to Sunderland on October 1, takes audiences on a dazzling cinematic journey; a story of how we came to be and what we can become. Using state of the art LED screen technology, venues are be filled with images of far-away galaxies, alien worlds, supermassive black holes and a time before the Big Bang. What is the nature of space and time? Why does the Universe exist? How did life begin, how rare might it be and what is the significance of life in the Cosmos? What does it mean to live a small, finite life in a vast, eternal Universe? The deepest of questions will be explored using the latest advances in our understanding of quantum theory, black holes, biology, planetary science, astronomy and cosmology.
Photo: submitted