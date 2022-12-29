2. The Bodyguard, February 13-18

The Bodyguard will hit Sunderland Empire’s stage from February 13-18. Based on the hit film, it stars former Pussycat Doll Melody Thornton and features hits Queen of the Night, So Emotional, One Moment in Time, Saving All My Love, Run to You, I Have Nothing, I Wanna Dance with Somebody and one of the biggest hit songs of all time – I Will Always Love You.

Photo: Paul Coltas