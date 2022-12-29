From Disney’s The Lion King to a play about Sunderland AFC, there’s plenty of big shows coming to Sunderland Empire in 2023.
Here’s some of the show stoppers heading our way.
1. My Fair Lady, February 1-11
Bartlett Sher’s critically-acclaimed and multi award-winning production of Lerner & Loewe’s much loved My Fair Lady is running from February 1-11 starring Michael D. Xavier as Henry Higgins, Charlotte Kennedy as Eliza Doolittle and Adam Woodyatt as Alfred P. Doolittle. It tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a “proper lady”.
Photo: submitted
2. The Bodyguard, February 13-18
The Bodyguard will hit Sunderland Empire’s stage from February 13-18. Based on the hit film, it stars former Pussycat Doll Melody Thornton and features hits Queen of the Night, So Emotional, One Moment in Time, Saving All My Love, Run to You, I Have Nothing, I Wanna Dance with Somebody and one of the biggest hit songs of all time – I Will Always Love You.
Photo: Paul Coltas
3. The Ocean at the end of the Lane, February 28 - March 4
The Ocean at the End of the Lane starring Charlie Brooks runs from February 28 – March 4. The National Theatre production is a thrilling adventure of fantasy, myth and friendship.
Photo: submitted
4. The Lion King, March 16 - May 6
Disney's The Lion King roars into the Empire for a mammoth seven-week run from March 16 to May 6 and it's already the best-selling show ever in the venue's 115-year history.
Photo: submitted