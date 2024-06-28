Here’s the scoop on the top-rated places in and around Sunderland according to Google ratings, with those listed gaining a score of 4.6 or above.
1. Candy Corner, Southwick
Coming in with a top Google score of 5 is Candy Corner in Southwick which has a wide range of sweets, milkshakes, ice cream and more. One reviewer said: "Lovely little shop with all the old school favourites. Kids and big kids love a little trip to candy corner for milkshakes and sweets. Nikki is lovely and always happy to help." | Sunderland Echo
2. Paticake Patisserie, Tunstall Road
Just outside the city centre, Paticake Patisserie in Tunstall Road offers a really colourful array of cakes, coffees, Polish treats and huge ice creams. It has a Google rating of 4.9.
One reviewer said: "Absolutely fantastic, cakes that taste as good as they look. Been coming for a few years and everything we have had has been great: savoury hot meals afternoon tea, drinks, ice creams, cakes." | Sunderland Echo
3. Lucky Cat Boba, High Street West
Lucky Cat Boba recently moved into larger premises in High Street West, with plenty of seating inside and out. As well as bubble tea, they serve a wide range of dishes including sundaes and waffles with ice cream. With a Google rating of 4.7, one reviewer said: "Stopped off for a few ice creams for the kids and coffee and cake for ourselves. Really lovely place and the food was fantastic. Will be back." | Sunderland Echo
4. Cafe Bungalow, Roker
Dating back to the Victorian times, Cafe Bungalow (or the Bungalow Cafe) is one of the oldest businesses in the city and is a real Sunderland institution. It comes in with a Google rating of 4.6 with one reviewer saying "Lovely cafe situated right at Roker harbour entrance, with a great view across the water. Great for breakfasts, large portions, and quick friendly service. Limited seating, window seats always go first. Some parking outside, but lots of parking on streets in local area." | Sunderland Echo
