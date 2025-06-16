Newcastle’s civic icons reimagined: Hotel Gotham to bring five-star glamour this September

Newcastle’s iconic former fire and police station are being reimagined as Hotel Gotham Newcastle – a five-star, 1920s-inspired Art Deco destination infused with modern glamour.

Part of the Gotham Hotel Collection, Hotel Gotham Newcastle will open its Grade II-listed doors on Pilgrim Street this September across two exciting phases.

The first phase will see the launch of the former fire station with 57 bedrooms, including six indulgent suites. Guests can expect exclusive access to Club Brass, showstopping emperor beds with Egyptian cotton bed linen, marble monsoon showers and in-room roll-top baths. The hotel will also boast a striking new restaurant and bar named ‘Siren’ and ‘Fire’ – bold spaces inspired by the building’s past.

The interior of the building will tell stories of the station’s rich past, from carefully preserved artefacts to design details that nod to its civic legacy – with some original materials being restored and curated memorabilia sharing Newcastle’s fire and rescue history.

Hotel Gotham Newcastle

Then, in early 2026, phase two is set to unveil the adjoining police station with a further 30 luxurious rooms, including Gotham Sanctum Suites. A glazed corridor will connect the two buildings, which will also include an event space within the former Court Rooms that can be used to host weddings, soirées and standout celebrations for up to 120 guests.

At the heart of the new venue lies Club Brass – Hotel Gotham’s private members’ club. Hidden behind a discreet door and spread across two floors, Club Brass is where the city’s cultural tastemakers and stylish insiders will be invited to unwind, connect and be seen.

With access limited strictly to members, the decadent lounge offers velvet booths, signature cocktails and a calendar of private events that promise a front-row seat to the very best of the city’s social scene. Club Brass will allow members to enjoy curated access to art openings, hush-hush happenings and a hand-picked selection of experiences money simply can’t buy.

Commenting on the launch, Chris Thompson, General Manager at Hotel Gotham, said: “There’s nothing like this in the North East. Gotham is where heritage meets hedonism. Newcastle is a city full of energy and personality and we feel this new space really reflects that. We’ve worked hard to honour the history of the buildings while creating something fresh and memorable.

Hotel Gotham Newcastle

“Whether people are staying with us, dining at Siren or enjoying a drink at Fire, we want them to feel like they’re part of something special from the moment they walk through the door. Every corridor, every cocktail and every corner tells a story – and this one belongs to Newcastle.”

Bookings and membership applications for Club Brass are now being accepted by visiting https://www.hotelgotham.co.uk/newcastle/club-brass/register

For more information visit https://www.hotelgotham.co.uk/.