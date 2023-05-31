Newcastle to Newquay: Seven things to check out at this Cornish hotspot

The continuous rolling waves of the Atlantic Ocean have made this seaside town on the north side of Britain’s most southerly county the home of British surf and it’s also carved out one of the most dramatically beautiful coastlines in the country.

Vivid purple and pink hues of rock sea spurrey tightly hug the cliffs of this Cornish hotspot, making it one of the prettiest places going for a coastal walk.

Newquay has an equally vibrant nightlife, making it a great place to visit for a broad range of activities, from water sports to wetting your whistle in one of its many bars and restaurants.

A guide to Newquay hotspots worth checking out on a trip to Cornwall

You can fly from Newcastle to Newquay in under an hour and a half with LoganAir who fly between Newcastle Airport and Cornwall Airport Newquay twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

We spent three nights at this Cornish gem – and here’s a guide to just some of what it has to offer.

1) Fistral Beach Hotel & Spa

We stayed at the four star Fistral Beach Hotel & Spa which offers striking views of Fistral Beach, from sunset to sunrise.

Newquay has seven beaches. Photo by Matthew Hawkey

Lucky enough to have one its seaview balcony rooms, it was incredibly therapeutic to enjoy our coffees each morning on the balcony overlooking one of the best examples of British natural beauty. What a way to start the day.

Rooms at the adult-only hotel are stylish and modern with touches of beachcomber, such as rope lamp bases, coral-patterned cushions and surf-inspired art on the walls.

Our double room was perfect for two, with a huge bed, free Wifi, LED TV, fridge, walk-in wardrobe, tea and coffee featuring Cornish Tea & Cornish Coffee Ltd drinks and a daily supply of mini shortbreads, which we devoured almost as soon as it was replenished.

As you’d expect from a spa hotel, the bathroom was a great size, with a huge oval bath, shower and toiletries from the GAIA Skincare brand, which is owned by the some company as the hotel.

A double room with seaview at Fistral Beach Hotel & Spa. Photo by Matthew Hawkey

The calming fragrance of the skincare brand is also a star feature of the hotel spa, an attraction in its own right with a fitness suite, treatment rooms, pool, sauna and hot tub.

Wellness is key at Newquay and a treatment here is a great way to really unwind.

I had a GAIA Calming Journey spa treatment and emerged feeling very zen indeed after a 60 minute back, neck and shoulder massage which was great at easing tensions built up from sitting at a desk all day. A scalp massage added extra rejuvenation and really helped to slough off any stresses.

Hotel guests have complimentary access to the spa and gym facilities and receive 10% off spa treatments during their stay.

The spa at Fistral Beach hotel. Photo by Matthew Hawkey

For fine dining make sure to try the tasting menu at the on-site 2 AA Rosette Dune restaurant, which utilises produce from Cornwall’s rich natural larder.

It’s also where breakfast is served, with a really well-stocked breakfast bar and fresh smoothies, as well as cooked breakfast options. Don’t miss the mimosa station if you really want to start your day in style.

We also really enjoyed the bar snack menu from The Bay Bar, where you can gorge on moreish baba ganoush and padron peppers on the hotel’s own terrace overlooking the golden sands below.

Fistral Beach Hotel room rate is £198 B&B per couple and complimentary use of the facilities.

2) Surf’s up

When in Newquay...there are numerous surf schools, surf hire and surf shops on the beaches and in the town to get you kitted out and ready to hit the waves, whether you’re accomplished on a board or a total beginner.

Views from the terrace at Fistral Beach Hotel & Spa. Photo by Matthew Hawkey

You don’t have to get your feet wet to enjoy the surfing, however. Surfers were in the sea almost constantly on our trip and it’s great to watch them at work as they skilfully leapt to their feet.

For a guide to activities see VisitNewquay.org

3) Lewinnick Lodge

Locations don’t come much better than Lewinnick Lodge.

Perched on a cliff at Pentire Headland, it’s a short walk away from the hustle and bustle of the town and makes you feel as though you’re on a private island as you look out onto the azure blue of the Atlantic.

There’s great attention to detail at this boutique restaurant and hotel which has an aesthetic where Scandi meets Cornish cool blues, with panoramic windows wrapping around the restaurant to make the most of nature at its finest.

The sea informs much of the menu with options such as grilled mackerel, squid bhaji, roast pollock, Cornish fish stew and, of course, fish and chips. Despite the luxury of the setting, prices are fair for the quality, with starters from £6.50 and mains from £18.

I had the gin cured trout, slivers of delicately flavoured fish with citrus, radish, fennel, parsley, pickled carrot, side of celeriac, beetroot slaw and thyme crackers, which proved a great medley of texture and flavour.

My main of Cornish fish and shellfish linguine was a hugely-satisfying mound of pasta punctuated with plenty of prawns, mussels, large flakes of pollock, spiced passata, garlic, herbs, fresh lime and parmesan. Happy to report that Cornwall doesn’t skimp on portion size. You’ll be well fed here.

Make sure to take your drinks onto the terrace where you can enjoy your wine to the tune of the crashing waves below. A really tranquil spot to switch off from the rest of the world.

4) Newquay Harbour

The harbour is how Newquay got its name and it’s well worth a visit. In 1439, the Bishop of Exeter granted permission for the building of a stone quay in the manor of Towan Blystra.

This was built where the harbour now stands and was known as the 'new quay'.

Today, it’s a bustling little harbour, home to fishing fleets and pleasure boats.

The gentle bob of the boats makes for a really pretty backdrop for a drink and a spot of street food from The Boathouse, serving everything from Thai food with a real kick to stonebaked pizzas.

5) The Secret Garden and the town centre

The town centre is home to a wealth of independents that bring the kind of charm and character you just don’t get from the bigger chains.

As you’d expect from the UK’s surf capital, the vibe is gloriously laid back – but it’s also buzzing.

Take for example, The Secret Garden. It’s exactly what it says on the tin. Walk through the inconspicuous entrance on Cliff Road and through the main restaurant to its lively back garden which offers one of the best pizza parties in town, with a stunning coastal view to boot.

There’s a kaleidoscopic cocktail menu on offer, as well as organic and biodynamic wines and Cornish beers and gins. Like many Newquay venues, it’s proud of its roots and showcases local produce as much as possible.

Food-wise, there’s a broad pizza menu including gluten-free and vegan options and a DJ booth to really get the party started.

6::Huer’s Hut and coastal paths

It's remarkably easy to navigate Newquay on foot with plenty of clear, well sign-posted paths to follow in and out of town. If ever there was a coastline worth walking, it’s this one.

Aside from our airport transfers, we spent the trip entirely on foot.

It was around a mile from our hotel into the town centre and what a walk it is. There’s so much to take in along the way, from the flowers and foliage on the well-maintained paths to local landmarks to stop and admire.

Perched above the harbour, Huer’s Hut wouldn’t look out of place in Greece with its gleaming white stone walls, circular structure and narrow external staircase. It is, in fact, entrenched in Cornish history.

Dating back to the 14th century, it was once used by the Huer to alert fishermen to shoals of pilchards entering the bay.

As a child who grew up devouring Roald Dahl books, I was also delighted to spot The Headland Hotel which was used in the 1990s The Witches film adaptation.

Also worth admiring is the holiday home at Towan Beach that’s perched on top of its own 70ft cliff, accessed via a footbridge only. It’s a home dreams are made of.

7) Fistral Beach food

Fistral Beach is one of seven that make up Newquay – and it’s got plenty to offer, from the aforementioned surfing to surf n turf.

There’s a great food and drink offering at this sun trap with a lively complex of bars and restaurants on the beach, offering everything from traditional Cornish pasties to Rick Stein fish and chips.

We enjoyed a leisurely lunch and a glass or three of pale Rosé at The Fish House.

Frequented by famous chefs such as Gordon Ramsay and the Hairy Bikers, it’s a small bistro offering big flavours of seafood and is mentioned in the Michelin Guide. Make sure to book ahead for that one, it fills up fast.

Getting There

We flew with LoganAir direct from Newcastle Airport to Cornwall Airport Newquay, which operates the route on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

There’s a range of flexible fare options depending on the season. All their fares include 15kg hold-luggage as standard.

For fare availability and booking visit www.loganair.co.uk

A taxi takes around 15 minutes to get from the airport to Newquay town centre and is priced around £19.

You can also get a bus into town. Transport for Cornwall operate the bus service between Newquay and Padstow which stops at the Airport (Number 56).

The Bay Bar at Fistral Beach Hotel & Spa

Newquay Harbour from where Newquay gets its name

The restaurant at Lewinnick Lodge. Photo by Elliott White