Newcastle financial advisers expands customer base with acquisition of financial planning business

Newcastle Financial Advisers Limited has announced the acquisition of Orchard Financial Management as part of the latest milestone in its ongoing strategy for growth – ensuring that as many people as possible in the region have continued access to trustworthy financial advice.

Newcastle Financial Advisers Limited, the Financial Advice subsidiary of Newcastle Building Society,has completed the acquisition of the County Durham-based financial planning firm, welcoming around 200 customers to the business who will benefit from access to face-to-face financial advice services throughout the mutual’s network of 32 locations.

Newcastle Building Society introduces customers to Newcastle Financial Advisers Limited, who provide accessible advice on investment, retirement, inheritance tax planning and protection advice through the Society’s network of branches across the North East, Cumbria and North Yorkshire.

Graeme Leigh founded Orchard Financial Management in 1998 in Chester-le-Street, County Durham, providing advice on investments and pensions as well as protection. Alongside his wife Michele, Graeme has grown the business through word-of-mouth recommendations. Having now decided to retire, Graeme and Michele want to ensure a seamless transition of business, and were drawn to Newcastle Financial Advisers due to its commitment to building long-term relationships with customers, and expertise in the market.

Graeme Leigh, founder of Orchard Financial Management said: “The top priority for Orchard Financial Management was to find the right and trusted home for our clients. Newcastle Financial Advisers has a fantastic reputation and we’re impressed by its strong high street presence both in County Durham and throughout the North East, North Yorkshire and Cumbria, which will help to ensure a smooth transition and integration of our local client base.”

Iain Lightfoot, Managing Director of Newcastle Financial Advisers, said: “We’re pleased to be able to welcome Orchard Financial Management’s customers to Newcastle Financial Advisers Limited. Graeme’s focus on fostering long-term relationships based on a foundation of trust is one that very much aligns with our own purpose, and the acquisition of his business therefore feels like an organic fit for Newcastle Financial Advisers.

“Graeme’s customers will continue to benefit from our commitment to providing personalised, trustworthy financial advice that is accessible to all via our experienced local advisers who are available face-to-face on high streets across Newcastle Building Society’s branch network, and also remotely via video call. Customers will also now benefit from our in-house support team who help our advisers in delivering great advice and providing all important ongoing customer service.”

Newcastle Financial Advisers Limited is a subsidiary of Newcastle Building Society, and provides financial advice across its 32 Newcastle Building Society branch locations.

For more information on Newcastle Financial Advisers visit: https://www.newcastle.co.uk/