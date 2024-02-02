Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There's a fiesta of flavours on the menu at Dalton Park's latest restaurant.

Zapatista Burrito Bar has taken over the former Pizza Express site at the shopping outlet in Murton, East Durham, and it's proved to be a colourful addition with its vibrant decor and dishes of burritos, tacos, quesadillas, fajitas and nachos.

The unit had been empty since 2020 when the pizza chain closed the branch as part of a wave of closures post-pandemic, but Zapatista has breathed new life into the large unit, with more than 70 covers, hand-painted Day of the Dead-inspired murals and an open kitchen where you can watch your burritos being made.

Doors opened in December, creating nine new jobs, and general manager Mikey Ely said the Mexican meals are hitting the spot with shoppers.

General manager Mikey Ely

"The response has been massive, there's been a big buzz about the restaurant," he said. "I think people are excited about having Mexican food on their doorstep.

"We're in our eighth week now and, considering January can be a quiet month in hospitality, we've been really busy, particularly on weekends."

Hand-painted murals at the new site

As well as proving popular with daytime shoppers, Zapatista, has had strong evening trade and works alongside the nearby Cineworld to give people a good night out.

Its drinks menu is also Mexican-inspired offering Mexican beers, margarita cocktails and more.

Speaking about what appealed about the Dalton Park unit, Mikey said: "It's a great-sized unit and has plenty of free parking for people. It's great to be a part of the expanding offering here."

Burritos and more on the menu

Zapatista opened its first branch in Ridley Place in Newcastle ten years ago and fast built up a firm following. It's since opened a second Newcastle branch in Grainger Street, a branch in Elvet Bridge, Durham City, with Dalton Park its fourth acquisition.

It's hoped that more branches will open in the future.

There's around 70 covers at the dog-friendly site

The opening builds on the success of the outlet, which has bounced back after the pandemic.

It recorded a record number of sales in 2022 and has welcomed a number of new shops including Crew Clothing, Molton Brown, Skechers and Dune.

2023 also saw the opening of The Range, occupying a large unit of more than 25,000 square feet attached to Morrison’s supermarket.

Last year also saw the centre become dog-friendly after responding to shoppers' requests.

Zapatista is at the cinema end of the shopping outlet

The neighbouring unit to Zapatista will soon welcome Korma, serving Indian and street food, from loaded naans to Biryani Bowls.

Richard Kaye, centre manager at Dalton Park, said: "As Dalton Park continues to grow and transform its culinary offering - we take great pride in being a destination that showcases and celebrates a diverse range of global cuisines."