New TK Maxx, Tesco and upsized Greggs in store at The Bridges in 2025

The Bridges has announced some new developments after welcoming 10million visitors in 2024.

Bridges shopping centre | Submitted

Among the new additions is the amalgamation of units 77-80 to house TK Maxx, which will begin on January 7.

It will see the fashion and homewares retailer move into units previously occupied by a Tesco Express supermarket, which closed in spring 2022, as well as three smaller retail units.

Meanwhile, a new Tesco will be created next to Caffe Nero, with work getting underway in January.

New tenants are also being lined up for two units – plus one of the centre’s most popular outlets will be moving to a new, bigger home.

“I’m really excited about our plans for 2025 with new lettings lined up for the old Kamrans Barbers and the external unit next door to Vape Local,” said Centre Director, Karen Eve.

“We will also see Greggs upsize from their kiosk in The Bridges to the old Ann Summers’ unit.

“The centre was acquired by new owners earlier this year and we are looking at ways to enliven the Crowtree Mall so there is a great deal to look forward to in the year ahead.”

The news comes hot on the heels of a busy year at the Bridges, which saw refurbishments to both Holland & Barrett and Hays Travel.

Jewellery store Pandora relocated and the centre also welcomed Vape Local, Quiz and shoe store Deichmann.

The Bridges was the only centre in the North East chosen to be part of a national Paddington Trail in October, which saw the installation of a permanent bench – complete with Paddington – in Central Square.

The centre has continued with its support of good causes throughout the year and gave Out North East, organisers of this year’s Pride in Sunderland a unit for a month to host an art exhibition celebrating the Rainbow Flag.

It gave a home to Macmillan Cancer Support’s annual coffee morning fundraiser in September raising £365, to the Royal British Legion in November raising £10,761 and the St Benedicts Hospice Giving Tree who raised £7,418.

The centre also supported citywide initiatives including the Arts and Culture Trail, as well as running family-friendly entertainment programs at Easter, throughout the summer and at Christmas.

“The Bridges has performed really well over the last year and we are really looking forward to making some very exciting new announcements throughout 2025,” said Karen.