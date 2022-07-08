Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

FruFru & Friends has transformed a former dog groomers in Ryhope Road, Grangetown, into a one stop shop for crafts.

It’s been brought to the city by businesswoman Jean Ross who set up her online FruFru business in 2015, selling her homemade bathbombs, soaps and body butters online, as well as at craft markets.

She said: “I’d always wanted a shop but because of illness, then the pandemic, there were delays. I kept looking though and this came up.”

FruFru & Friends in Grangetown

As well as her own products, the shop sells items from crafters across the North East, many of whom Jean has met at craft markets over the years.

As a result, the shop is stocked with all manner of things, from dog treats, bibs, gin glasses, floral art and jewellery to local artwork, fudges, cheeses, chutneys and toiletries.

Jean said: “A lot of markets were affected by Covid. Plus, it’s difficult when you’re trading with the sun melting soaps and wind is also a factor. So it’s great for everything to be all under one roof. You can come in and get something for any occasion.

"A lot of our existing customers have come in, and we’ve also made new customers from people passing. People have loved it and say they wish there was more independent retails shops like this in the area.

"It’s a busy street and it’s handy for people as they get three hours of free parking over the road, and they don’t have to go into town.”

Speaking about the name, she said: “It’s called FruFru & Friends because I stock arts and crafts from friends, but also because we class our customers as friends. Even if people don’t buy anything, we encourage them to pop in and just have a look around.”

In the coming weeks, Jean also plans to start hosting arts and crafts sessions for adults and children at the shop, including bathbomb painting sessions.

:: FruFru & Friends is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10am to 5pm.

Local jams for sale

Bibs for sale with proceeds going to Grace House

Local landmarks on giftware