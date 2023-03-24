The 650-space Farringdon Row car park features two giant living walls with more than 50,000 plants, spanning a total 6,000 sq ft, designed to drive down carbon emissions and mitigate pollution.

‘Incredibly proud’

Overlooking Galley’s Gill and the new Eye Hospital, the walls feature around 51,000 plants in total, including Carex Pendula (for habitat and insects), Ulex Europass (for pollination) and Cotoneaster sue (for berries and birds), carefully selected for their ability to thrive in the local climate.

Coun Graeme Miller (right) with John Ward, project manager

Steve McIntyre, Urban Environmental Consultant at designer ANS said: "We are incredibly proud to have played a part in the design of this project, which will not only see Riverside Sunderland bloom, but also play a huge role in helping the city achieve its ambitious low carbon ambitions.

“It is a perfect example of how development can be both aesthetically pleasing and sustainable and we have been blown away by the reception form the public so far. The project has been a real joy to be involved in."

The new multi-storey car park is part of the Riverside Sunderland development which is already home to the new City Hall and will evenutually include more than 1million sq ft of office space, a world-leading eye hospital and the construction of thousands of homes.

‘A stunning addition’

It is expected the car park will operate outside normal working hours to support the evening economy in the city centre and offer through a combination of pre-paid permits and paid parking.

City council leader Coun Graeme Miller said: "The living wall is yet another stunning addition to our city centre and we are absolutely thrilled to see it finally take shape.

“Standing atop Galley’s Gill, it will help the new car park blend perfectly into its natural surroundings while reducing emissions by, literally, breathing new life into the atmosphere.

“It will also serve as a gateway to Riverside Sunderland, showcasing our commitment to sustainability and green living, while reinforcing the message to residents and visitors alike that Sunderland really is a city fixated on becoming a city of the future.”

For more information on Riverside Sunderland, visit: https://www.riversidesunderland.com/

