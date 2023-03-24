News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Tyson Fury announces wife Paris is pregnant with their seventh child
2 hours ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
5 hours ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
6 hours ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers
7 hours ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
8 hours ago Dragon’s Den star who received £50k left note before being found dead

New Sunderland city centre car park goes green with massive living walls

The latest addition to Sunderland’s city centre skyline is blooming fantastic.

By Kevin Clark
Published 24th Mar 2023, 14:46 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 14:46 GMT

The 650-space Farringdon Row car park features two giant living walls with more than 50,000 plants, spanning a total 6,000 sq ft, designed to drive down carbon emissions and mitigate pollution.

‘Incredibly proud’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Overlooking Galley’s Gill and the new Eye Hospital, the walls feature around 51,000 plants in total, including Carex Pendula (for habitat and insects), Ulex Europass (for pollination) and Cotoneaster sue (for berries and birds), carefully selected for their ability to thrive in the local climate.

Coun Graeme Miller (right) with John Ward, project manager
Coun Graeme Miller (right) with John Ward, project manager
Coun Graeme Miller (right) with John Ward, project manager
Most Popular

Steve McIntyre, Urban Environmental Consultant at designer ANS said: "We are incredibly proud to have played a part in the design of this project, which will not only see Riverside Sunderland bloom, but also play a huge role in helping the city achieve its ambitious low carbon ambitions.

“It is a perfect example of how development can be both aesthetically pleasing and sustainable and we have been blown away by the reception form the public so far. The project has been a real joy to be involved in."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The new multi-storey car park is part of the Riverside Sunderland development which is already home to the new City Hall and will evenutually include more than 1million sq ft of office space, a world-leading eye hospital and the construction of thousands of homes.

‘A stunning addition’

Coun Graeme Miller (right) with project manager John Ward in front of one of the walls
Coun Graeme Miller (right) with project manager John Ward in front of one of the walls
Coun Graeme Miller (right) with project manager John Ward in front of one of the walls

It is expected the car park will operate outside normal working hours to support the evening economy in the city centre and offer through a combination of pre-paid permits and paid parking.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

City council leader Coun Graeme Miller said: "The living wall is yet another stunning addition to our city centre and we are absolutely thrilled to see it finally take shape.

“Standing atop Galley’s Gill, it will help the new car park blend perfectly into its natural surroundings while reducing emissions by, literally, breathing new life into the atmosphere.

“It will also serve as a gateway to Riverside Sunderland, showcasing our commitment to sustainability and green living, while reinforcing the message to residents and visitors alike that Sunderland really is a city fixated on becoming a city of the future.”

For more information on Riverside Sunderland, visit: https://www.riversidesunderland.com/

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Fly-through video shows how Sunderland's new Eye Hospital will be built
Graeme Miller