New Sunderland business provides sun protection products to worldwide clients

Sun protection expert Julian Hewitt has moved his business to Sunderland.

Industry expert Julian Hewitt has decided to make the city the base for his business, JPH SunCare Technologies, which develops sun care and skin care products for clients across the globe.

From his new lab at the North East Business and Innovation Centre (BIC), at Wearfield, Enterprise Park East, Mr Hewitt formulates, develops and tests products offering UV protection.

Mr Hewitt said: “Suncare is one of the fastest growing sectors of the global personal care market because people have really woken up to the dangers of sun damage.

“They want more of their everyday skin care products, as well as their sunscreen, to offer protection from harmful rays.

“Many of the small and medium-sized companies developing cosmetics and decorative products want to add UV protection to their claims and benefits but don’t have technical departments to do this inhouse so using the expertise of an independent consultant like me is a perfect solution.”

He also draws on his 30 years of industry experience to provide training and offers advice to companies unfamiliar with complex industry regulations.

Mr Hewitt, 53, from Durham City, set up JPH SunCare Technologies in 2011 after leading sunscreen applications research and technical service for chemical giants ICI, Uniqema and Croda.

Speaking about his August move from a pay-by-the-week lab near Redcar, he said: “It was a big investment for me but well worth it because I now have the flexibility to run the business at a whole new level.

“I am often away visiting clients in the likes of the US and Europe and it’s so reassuring to know everything is safe and secure and exactly as I left it when I return.”

Paul McEldon, chief executive at the North East BIC, said: “The BIC is proud to be called home by all kinds of innovative companies boasting diverse knowledge and expertise and we are delighted to welcome JPH Suncare into our community.”