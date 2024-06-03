Watch more of our videos on Shots!

IAMP is a joint venture between Sunderland and South Tyneside council.

Work is under way on a new electric substation to power Sunderland’s growing International Advanced Manufacturing park (IAMP).

National Grid is building a 275kV substation on the site to allow new gigafactories - which will produce the batteries to power a new generation of electric vehicles - and other businesses to plug directly into the electricity transmission network.

The Hylton Castle substation will provide a new grid connection for Nissan, AESC UK and Sunderland City Council’s ambitious EV36Zero electric vehicle hub at IAMP, which brings together EV manufacture, battery production and a renewable energy microgrid.

An aerial view of the substation site

Once completed and energised in 2026, Hylton Castle substation, with its three new 100-tonne supergrid transformers and advanced control systems, will reinforce the network in the region and create electricity capacity on site equivalent to powering around half a million homes for a day.

National Grid recently re-routed a kilometre long stretch of pylons and overhead power line around the IAMP’s future perimeter, freeing up land for work on the substation and gigafactories.

National Grid Electricity Transmission president Alice Delahunty said: “We’re thrilled to be working with Sunderland City Council, Nissan and AESC UK to help bring the EV36Zero hub and other IAMP developments to life with a new high voltage substation and grid connection at Hylton Castle.

IAMP is being developed on land near Nissan

“Plugging the site directly into our transmission network – the electricity superhighway that spans England and Wales – will deliver it a firm supply of power 24/7, and enable its operations that will support jobs and prosperity in the area for years to come.”

Steve Galliers, project director at contractor OTW, added: “This project is one of several that Omexom and Taylor Woodrow JV is delivering on behalf of National Grid.