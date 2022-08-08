New Skechers store opens up at Dalton Park

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stocking its hugely popular footwear, clothing and accessories for men, women and children, the new outlet store, has officially opened at the shopping outlet.

The new Skechers store is located next to The Body Shop and Ben Sherman near the central entrance.

Skechers District Manager, Craig Herkes, said: “We have been very warmly welcomed by shoppers and the Dalton Park team and we are thrilled to unveil our new store and start trading.

Skechers store opening at Dalton Park

“We’re really excited about the products we will be offering as it is an exciting mix of our lifestyle and performance footwear as well as clothing and accessories for men, women and children.

“Skechers is well known for innovative footwear features that make a real difference when it comes to comfort and, with so many styles to choose from, there really is a perfect pair for the entire family!

“We look forward to working closely with the team here at Dalton Park and meeting more shoppers in the coming weeks and months.”

Richard Kaye, Centre Manager at Dalton Park, added: “Skechers is a fantastic brand that really complements our offering here at Dalton Park and I was thrilled to attend the store opening on Friday.

“Its hugely popular product range is constantly updated and expanded and there really is something for everyone.

“We’ve already had incredible feedback from shoppers over the weekend and the store was very busy.