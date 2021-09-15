New signage in place at Sunderland's City Hall ahead of November opening
New signage for Sunderland’s City Hall have been put in place ahead of its opening in November.
Work on the new Riverside building, which will be home to Sunderland City Council plus other public sector organisations, is now in the final phase of construction.
The 190,000sq ft premises will be the second building to complete on the former Vaux site, following the opening of The Beam in 2019.
Cllr Graeme Miller, leader of Sunderland City Council, said: “The construction of City Hall is gathering pace, as we near the completion of this two-year project, to create a building that is absolutely fit for purpose, as a modern, aspirational place for our residents to access important services from the council and other support organisations.
“Residents may have noticed the lighting being tested, as the electrical fit out is completed, and the signage at the front of the building is a really visible signal that we’re quickly moving towards opening.
"It really does look impressive and we think this is what residents deserve – a smart, sustainable, light, bright space where they are supported throughout their lifetime.”