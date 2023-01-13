New scheme aims to rid Sunderland seafront of abandoned fishing tackle

The National Line Recycling Scheme (ANLRS) is placing 12 recycling bins at locations along the seafront.

All the waste collected will be taken by plastic recycling specialist ReFactory, which deals with many of those plastics that are often assumed to be hard to recycle, to be returned to the community in a useful format such as benches and more recycling stations.

‘It will be great to see how the project works’

(from left) Vijay Kritzinger of North East Animals Asia; James Simison from Sunderland Marine, and Martin Bell ,of Sunderland City Council, with one of the new bins

The project is being backed by city insurance firm Sunderland Marine and ANLRS co-founder Viv Shears said the 140-year-old company’s support had been critical: “Sunderland Marine has supported the ANLRS since its inception in 2018 and we were delighted when they approached us about this project, which focuses on an area close to its heart.

“It will be great to see how the project works in the Sunderland area and increase interest in the recycling of materials that often get sent to landfill or incineration.”

Sunderland Marine underwriter James Simison said the company was delighted to be playing its part: “Sunderland Marine is proud to have worked with Viv and the ANLRS for many years now, supporting their efforts across the UK.

“It’s fantastic to get the opportunity to bring the recycling bins to Sunderland and hopefully other locations in the North East as the project develops.”

Where the bins will be

The inaugural recycling bins have been adopted by Sunderland City Council and will be maintained and emptied by the City Council Environmental Services North team.

They will be sited at prominent points such as the Sunderland Yacht Club entrance, Roker Pier entrance and on the Seaburn Camp sign near Little Italy.

The initiative has been welcomed by the North East branch of global animal welfare charity Animals Asia, which holds regular beach clean in Sunderland.

Support group leader Vijay Kritzinger said: “We are pleased that the fishing line and commercial nets can now be properly deposited into recycle bins instead of ending up in landfill.

“I have seen the danger discarded litter can cause to wildlife and am pleased that measures are being taken to prevent further harm going forward.”

