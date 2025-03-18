New £5m Home Bargains store set to open in Sunderland this weekend creating 71 jobs

A new £5m Home Bargains store is set to open in Sunderland this weekend, creating 71 new jobs in the local community and bringing a bag full of bargains to city shoppers.

The new store, which will be located on Leechmere Road, will open its doors to customers at 8am on Saturday March 22.

The 26,146 sq. ft store, will offer shoppers a range of products, including homewares, health and beauty essentials, sweets, snacks and drinks, as well as fresh and frozen food. The Sunderland 2 store will also be home to a Home Bargains bakery, café and garden centre.

Victoria Rowe, the new Sunderland 2 store manager, said: “I am thrilled to announce the grand opening of our newest store in Leechmere, marking our third location in Sunderland and our 36th store in the North East region.

“This exciting addition reflects our commitment to providing quality products at exceptional prices to our loyal Home Bargains customers and welcoming new shoppers alike.

“Our Leechmere store features an extensive range of products, including a café, a bakery, and a well-stocked garden centre, alongside our popular chilled and frozen food sections.

“We are dedicated to creating a shopping experience that caters to the diverse needs of our community. We invite everyone to join us in celebrating this milestone. We look forward to serving the Sunderland community and contributing to the local economy.”

With more than five million customers each week, Home Bargains is one of the country’s best-loved discount retailers, stocking top-quality branded goods at low prices.

Further details about products and offers can be found on the Home Bargains website.