New £2million manufacturing facility and head office opens in Sunderland

A leading aluminium and PVC window and door manufacturer has opened a new £2million manufacturing facility and head office in Sunderland.

TWR Group, which supplies commercial customers across the UK, has relocated its entire operation to a new 65,000sq ft facility on Commercial Road, Hendon.

Prior to the move, the company operated two sites in Hendon and Peterlee, one fabricating aluminium and the other producing PVC doors, windows and conservatories.

The new facility, however, has brought all of its 30 staff together under one roof and has seen the company open a new head office, showroom and trade counter.

It has also enabled the firm to invest in new machinery and technology to improve efficiency and productivity, as well as providing the space required for the firm to continue growing.

Laura O’Brien, finance director, said: “The opening of the new facility has marked an exciting milestone for the business.

“Both the aluminium and PVC sides of the company have grown significantly over recent years, but by bringing them together under one roof, we are ensuring we can continue to meet the increasing demand we’re seeing for our products.

“It has also allowed us to create two new jobs, with more to follow, while providing the space required to ensure that, as we continue to grow, we have the ability and flexibility to expand our operations. It is key to our future growth plans.”

TWR was founded by Laura’s father and managing director, Terry, who set up the family business in 2001 from a smaller unit on Woodbine Road, just a stone’s throw away from the new facility.

“As a family business which started out just around the corner from here, it’s been a real labour of love renovating this site,” he said.

“When we purchased the building, it was in dire need of repair. It needed a new roof and a whole load of structural improvements, so it was very much a complete rebuild.

“However, given the size of the site, its central position in the city and the fact that we started out just around the corner, it just ticked all of the boxes.

“Don’t get me wrong, it was a real challenge getting everything done in just six months, but we’re already reaping the benefits and are thrilled to be back in our home city.

“It’s a really proud moment for us as both a family and as a business.”

TWR Group was supported in its move to the new facility by the business investment team at Sunderland City Council.

The team provided advice and support, as well as signposting to business support specialist Umi, which provided the company with a £50,000 grant towards the refurbishments.

Cllr Kevin Johnston, Portfolio Holder for Business, Housing and Regeneration at Sunderland City Council, said: “We are thrilled that TWR has committed its future to Sunderland.

“Six months ago, the building was dilapidated, and its future use was in doubt, so it is amazing to see how it has been transformed in such a short space of time.

“The team have worked absolute wonders to turn it into a modern manufacturing facility which will not only secure the company’s future in the city but will also create opportunities for local people, while enabling it to continue innovating and growing.

“It is a real city success story and is one we are delighted as a Council to have been able to support. We would like to wish them all the best for the future.”

Anita Economides, Business Adviser at UMi, said: “The Business Growth Fund was set up to boost business growth and job creation in the region, and this is a fantastic case study of how it has done just that.

“By working with our partners in the UK Government and Sunderland City Council, we’ve been able to support TWR with the funding required to expand its operations, invest in innovation, and safeguard skilled jobs in the advanced manufacturing sector.

“This investment not only strengthens TWR’s future but also contributes to the region’s reputation as a hub for high-value manufacturing and engineering excellence.”