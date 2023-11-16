New Poundland to open in Sunderland in former B&M store - here's where and when
The store is the chain's fourth outlet in Sunderland.
Discount store chain Poundland is opening a new store in Sunderland this weekend.
The new outlet - which joins branches in Market Place, High Street West and Monkwearmouth - is creating 22 jobs.
Shoppers can get their first look when the doors open at the latest location at Pallion Retail Park in Woodbine Terrace from 8am this Saturday, November 18.
The super-sized Poundland store will breathe new life into the vacant former B&M unit – and bring clothing to the location.
The firm is promising a new-look store carrying all the new ranges it has developed over the last few years.
It will offer Pepco family clothing as well as chilled and frozen food to bring shoppers more choice.
Poundland confirmed recently that it intends to open or relocate at least 75 stores up to the end of December, the largest three-month growth programme in its history.
The programme covers both its existing pipeline of new stores and the former Wilko stores it has already opened, or plans to open, as new Poundland stores.
Director of retail Darren Kay said: "We can’t wait to open our doors in Sunderland.
"We know from talking to people that shoppers are looking forward to the opening and we’re working hard to make sure it will be a cracking example of the breadth of what we can offer in a convenient location.
"And just like all our stores, it will offer amazing value to customers looking to make their money go further.”
Other new stores Poundland plans to open this quarter include an additional former Wilko (Birmingham Fort), and six former M&Co units (Crewkerne, Portishead, Midsomer Norton, Faversham, Newport and Wells).
Its new store in Watford will also be a major milestone for Poundland – for the first time it will relocate to part of a former John Lewis unit, bringing its clothing and homewares ranges to a new audience.