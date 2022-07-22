Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Directors at Identity Consult, who have ambitions to be the consultant of choice for the north of England, say the move is looking like a ‘game-changer’ in terms of the company’s offering to clients.

Based at Quays West in Southwick, the firm has been involved with dozens of high-profile building developments across the North East and North West.

They are particularly well-known in the fields of health and education, as well as with iconic buildings in Sunderland such as the Beam, the Beacon of Light and the Hope Street Xchange.

Planning ahead - Identity Consult's new planning team of Sam Thistlethwaite and Richard Morgan.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To help meet these ambitions the company has now been joined by two experienced and well-respected planning specialists: Sam Thistlethwaite and Richard Morgan.

Managing director Mark Doherty says the appointments are already paying dividends for Identity Consult and their clients.

Mark said: “Over the past 16 years we’ve provided a range of consultancy services to ensure our clients’ building projects run smoothly and are delivered on time and on budget but many have regularly asked whether we can supply planning services too.

“Sam has made an exceptional start, setting up and leading the service just over eight months ago and then successfully recruiting Richard, who is a very experienced and successful planner with a strong portfolio of projects.”

“It’s a big strengthening of our offer and the board is delighted with the way our clients have welcomed the addition, it has been way beyond our expectations.”

Sam said: “We have a busy pipeline of projects nationwide and we are delighted to bring Richard Morgan on board, who I know very well and can trust to deliver a client-focused service and build long term sustained client relationships, which is incredibly important to us.”

Richard added: “I’m very pleased to become part of IC Planning at what is a very exciting time for the company."

Among the projects the pair have helped to deliver are a community hub in Redcar, large scale energy developments on Teesside, housing and infrastructure projects across Tyneside.