New Lookers dealership opens in Sunderland following deal with car giant Nissan
'We look forward to a bright future together'
Car dealership Lookers has officially opened a new Nissan dealership in Sunderland following an extensive £1.8 million transformation of its former Ford site on Newcastle Road.
The deal with the Washington based car giant has secured 35 jobs at the new dealership.
The new Lookers dealership is now instantly recognisable following the installation of the striking new Nissan logo signage.
The new state-of-the-art Nissan franchised site has now been "spectacularly transformed" to Nissan specifications, incorporating a 12-car showroom, customer lounge areas, extensive EV charging points, new workshops and a handover bay.
Lookers’ Franchise Director, Robert Dier, said: “Sunderland is once again the beating heart of Nissan’s UK manufacturing operations and we’re absolutely delighted to be investing locally in a new state-of-the-art Nissan dealership in an incredible city where everyone can experience this outstanding car brand’s style, innovation and focus on sustainable driving in an exemplar retail environment that customers will love. “The new site is a stunning showcase for Nissan’s newest models which incorporates a wide range of used models and on-site servicing and MOTs, and supported by a passionate, knowledgeable and experience team.
"Lookers Nissan Sunderland puts local customers first."
Lookers’ Chief Operating Officer, Duncan McPhee added: “Nissan is consistently top of the charts among UK customers seeking value, style, reliability and the latest technology to improve their driving experience, their daily commute or juggling family life.
"So it’s no surprise we’re continuing to invest in Nissan to ensure we can offer customers the best retail experience. “Committed to being the UK’s number one choice for all-electric driving, Lookers is delighted to be strengthening our partnership and we look forward to welcoming customers to our newest franchise dealership at Lookers Nissan Sunderland in the weeks and months ahead.”
The expansive 27,000 sq. ft showroom now showcases a wide range of new Nissan models, including the new all-electric Nissan ARIYA.
Also on display is the Juke Hybrid and the British-built Qashqai – officially the UK’s most popular new car last year, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders.
In June this year, Nissan Sunderland’s manufacturing hub became the fastest UK car manufacturer to reach 11 million vehicles, confirming its status as the UK’s largest car manufacturer.
Grant Richards, National Network Development Manager at Nissan, said: ‘‘This new showroom in Sunderland is truly spectacular and showcases our cars in exactly the right way.
"The workshop facilities are equally impressive. We’re delighted with Lookers’ investment in our brand, and we look forward to a bright future together. ‘‘We know that there will be a warm welcome at Lookers Nissan Sunderland for everyone and we send the team at the dealership every good wish for the future.’’