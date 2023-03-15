New Look gearing up to open in new unit at The Bridges shopping centre in Sunderland

The fashion retailer is moving from its current base in Crowtree Road into the former Disney unit within the shopping mall, as part of widespread investment to secure big-name tenants at the centre with a number of new long-term tenancy agreements signed.

Work is ongoing at the old Disney unit, which has been empty since the global giant closed its doors in June 2021, with New Look set to open at Easter. The fashion brand is also taking on the former HMV unit next door.

At the end of 2022 Clintons, HMV and Starbucks all moved to new units at the Bridges, which are said to be more suited to their needs.

New Look is moving into the former Disney and New Look units in The Bridges

Karen Eve, Centre Director at the Bridges, believes the transformation and developments in the city is having a positive knock-on effect on retail in the centre.

“Investment made by the landlord of the Bridges amounts to £2.15m – a really significant amount,” said the director.

“This was supported by further investments from our retailers as part of their move. Sunderland is receiving a great deal of positive attention and this is because of the ambitious and exciting developments that are taking place here.

“It’s fantastic that the Bridges is also able to develop and grow alongside the wider city plans and play its part in bringing attention to Sunderland and what it has to offer.”