Formerly The Londonderry Arms Inn, the landmark building opposite Byron Place, was the first building to be commenced in the new town of Seaham Harbour in November 1828.

Named after the infamous Marquess of Londonderry, who created the harbour as a means to transport coal, the building was an inn for decades before, more recently, operating as businesses such as Sylvia’s, Massimo’s and Thai-Ger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the past few years, the downstairs of the Georgian building has been home to Samrat and while the popular Indian restaurant remains in operation, the upper floors have been totally transformed.

Londonderry's Bar & Accommodation, Seaham Harbour

Seaham businessmen Andy Smith and Mark Milroy, who already own the popular Slice venture in Church Street, Coalface pub and the Beachcomber Air B’n’B above it, have teamed up with Gavin Hardy of Seaham Waves studio to turn the upper three floors into accommodation and a bar, called Londonderry’s Bar & Accommodation.

While four of the rooms, two double and two king-size rooms, have already opened for bookings, work is ongoing to create a fifth room and a wine bar serving a host of drinks and sharing platters.

Gavin has had great success with his Seaham Waves venture, which he opened ten years ago at the back of the Londonderry’s building. Specialising in creating jewellery and artworks from Seaham’s famous sea glass, he sells to galleries and customers across the world and welcomes plenty of visitors through the doors of the shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are seeing more and more people visiting Seaham,” said Gavin. “As well as the population of the town growing, there’s an increasing amount of visitors because it has so much to offer. It’s not just your regular seaside resort, with the coastline itself and all the independent businesses.

The new Londonderry Bar and Accomodation owners Gavin Hardy and Andy Smith in Seaham.

"It’s a lot different to what it was ten years ago, it’s definitely up and coming.”

Andy, who is also busy converting a Sunderland city centre unit to create Slice Sunderland pizza shop which will open in the coming weeks, said: “Slice Seaham is right next to Seaham Waves and I chat to Gavin all the time.

"I’m always in his shop, which is part of this building, and has the same landlord. The rooms weren’t being used to their best effect, so when the opportunity came about, we jumped at the chance to bring something more to the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Seaham has a lot more to offer than it once had, but it’s got to be the right product and the right price in line with what people want and can afford.”

Inside one of the new double rooms at Londonderry's

Work is ongoing to create the new bar at the site which retains some original features including a panelled ceiling. Due to open by autumn, it will have a theme inspired by an old coaching inn, with open fire and old leather seating.

:: The Londonderry’s rooms, which are on a room-only basis with self check-in, are already available to book on Booking.Com, priced £75-£95. Free parking is available at the rear.

It was the first building to be started in Seaham Harbour

There's four rooms available to book, with a fifth being renovated

Work is ongoing on the bar area

Rooms with a view over the harbour

Samrat's remains downstairs with Londonderry's on the upper floors

The rooms are available on booking.com

The upper floors have been given a whole new look