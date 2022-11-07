The new shop – at Saltfern Retail Park, Ryhope Road – welcomed customers for the first time on Friday, November 4 with the branch’s opening creating 14 new jobs in the area.

Jamie Morrison, shop manager, said: “We can’t wait to welcome both Greggs fans and new customers to our brand-new shop. We’ve got an amazing range of tasty bakes, hot drinks, sweet treats and savouries available for takeaway or Click + Collect.”

Gillian Long, Retail Operations Director for Greggs, added: “Our new shop in Sunderland has brought 14 new jobs to the local area, as well as providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their favourite Greggs food.”

Customers will find freshly-prepared Greggs favourites on the menu – including, sausage rolls, Steak Bake and vegan alternatives – as well as sweet treats, sandwiches, hot drinks and breakfasts.

The opening comes with less than a week to go until the launch of the famous Festive Bake; a popular seasonal treat signalling the start of the Christmas season for many of the company’s loyal fans.

It was announced last week that the Festive Bake, and its vegan alternative, will hit the shelves from Thursday, November 10.

The new Sunderland Greggs branch is open between 6am and 8.30pm daily, and also offers hot menu items including southern-fried chicken goujons and potato wedges.

Greggs has opened a new branch on Sunderland's Ryhope Road, bringing 14 jobs to the area. Picture: Greggs.