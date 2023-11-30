New Jet2 announces new city break destinations from Newcastle Airport for summer 2025

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

North East holidaymakers will have extra options for summer 2025'

Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks has announced it will operate to three popular city break destinations – Rome, Krakow and Prague from Newcastle International Airport.

Jet2 has announced three new city break destinations for summer 2025

Today’s announcement comes just weeks after the companies put its Summer Sun programme on sale for 2025.

The company says the move is in response to strong demand for city breaks, and means holidaymakers and independent travel agents will be able to choose from a total of 37 beach and city destinations from the airport in summer 2025.

Customers travelling on a city break will have the option of a flight-only option with Jet2.com or an ATOL-protected package holiday with Which? Recommended Provider Jet2CityBreaks, available for a low £60 per person deposit.

Package options include a choice of 2-5 star hotels in central locations, providing the perfect base from which to explore and experience the best city break destinations in Europe.

Rome is one of the new destinations announced

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: "Since putting our Summer 25 Sun programme on sale, we have received a very positive response from customers and independent travel agents in the North East.

"Holidaymakers are wanting to book in advance and get a date in the diary now, and we are allowing them to do just that with the launch of our Summer 25 City Breaks programme today from Newcastle International Airport.

"Whether customers want a weekend away to these cultural hotspots or something longer, our Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks collection for Summer 25 offers something for everyone."