New industrial units set to go on sale as part of £10m development in Sunderland

Nineteen new industrial units in Sunderland are set to be put on the market, after planning approval was granted for an 8.5 acre development just outside the city centre.

Promenade Park Properties will begin construction of the £10million scheme, Eastgate Point, in the first quarter of 2024.

Located just off Commercial Road, close to the A19 and a stone throw from Port of Sunderland, Eastgate Point will provide a range of large industrial units, as well as an 18-space EV charging station and a drive-through coffee shop in a prime location to the east of the city.

Units will “boast a stylish contemporary design, with sustainability a core focus to drive down running costs and environmental impact”.

A computer generated image of how the new industrial park may look.

The speculative development, which was approved by Sunderland City Council earlier this week, is expected to be delivered in phases with the first building completed in 2025.

The planning application was unanimously backed by the council’s committee. Units will start at 3,500 sq ft, with the largest around 20,000 sq ft.

Eastgate Point, designed by architecture and structural engineering firm BDN, will help meet demand for industrial premises, with seven buildings in total, split into 19 separate units.

A Promenade Park Properties spokesperson said: “We are advancing with conversations with a number of high-profile occupiers who can clearly see the vast potential of this exceptionally well positioned scheme.

Nineteen new industrial units will be built just off Commercial Road.

“Demand for industrial space remains high, and to be able to offer such attractive units, with road, rail and sea links all in close proximity, just minutes away, means we expect to draw some fantastic occupiers to Eastgate Point.

“Units will be offered for rent or sale, and feature an attractive metal clad fascia, with a range of features, including optimised lighting, insulation and solar panelling to ensure the cost of running the buildings is far lower than older, modified units.

“Energy consumption at Eastgate Point will be significantly lower than that of older buildings meaning that power will be a fraction of the cost for our occupiers.

“This development is also about offering industrial accommodation that raises the bar in Sunderland.”