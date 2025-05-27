New HQ to enable cost comparison business’ growth

A commercial price comparison business has moved to a new head office in the North East as it continues to grow.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Procure Smart has taken over a 5,000 sq ft space at Doxford International Business Park in Sunderland as it seeks to increase its workforce.

The move coincides with the appointment of industry specialist Victoria Walton, who has joined as Head of People to help the business scale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company was launched two years ago, having previously been based in Sunderland city centre. It opened an office in Manchester city centre in January 2025.

Doxford Works building

With Procure Smart’s latest annual report showing a 220% increase in revenue, and headcount more than doubling, the leadership team decided it was the right to move its headquarters to larger premises to allow it to meet its future ambitions and Doxford Works proved the ideal location.

Craig Shields, Managing Director of Procure Smart, said: “This is a really exciting time for everyone in the business as we move into our next phase of growth.

“The move to the new HQ gives us a top-spec office with excellent facilities and room to continue growing the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Over the coming months, we’ll be looking to ambitiously grow our headcount and the appointment of Victoria will be a big part of that. She is hugely experienced and I have no doubt she will prove a big asset to the company moving forward.”

Craig Shields, Managing Director of Procure Smart

Victoria brings more than 25 years of leadership experience in people, recruitment, and management across the private sector, including fintech, B2B, and consultancy environments.

“It’s a hugely exciting time to be joining the business,” she said. “Procure Smart has had an impressive first two years, with really significant growth.

“That growth has been grounded in an employee-focused culture with a fantastically talented team who are all bought in to what the company is trying to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m really looking forward to getting going and helping the company continue to flourish and be a key player in the sector.”

Procure Smart helps businesses find the most cost-effective energy and utility suppliers, allowing customers to save time and money.

The firm made waves in 2024 by launching its pioneering Switch Savvi platform which can provide businesses with a quote in seconds, making procuring utilities more transparent and helping businesses streamline and improve the procurement process.

The company currently employs 45 people across its offices in Sunderland and Manchester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craig added: “The investments we’re making demonstrate our commitment to both our colleagues and customers. We are looking forward to the future and taking the business to the next level.”

Procure Smart has also recently developed a new CRM system that has automated internal processes while also improving customers’ experience, creating a portal where they can view contract details, renewal windows, their latest letter of authority, query requests, action tracking, bill validation, and carbon reporting.

For information about Procure Smart visit https://procuresmart.com