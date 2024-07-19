Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two new hospitality venues are heading to the city centre’s landmark Mackie’s Corner.

Sunderland can soon take a bite out of two new hospitality offerings as part of the renaissance of Grade II-listed Mackie’s Corner.

Since taking over the once-forgotten Victorian site in 2017, Sunderland firm Kirtley Co have completely transformed the buildings whilst honouring its rich heritage.

It’s now home 25 independent businesses, from shops to creative agencies, with 1,200 visitors through the doors each week.

Now, it will welcome two more independents.

Well-known North East brand Pablo EggsGoBao, which has branches in Whitley Bay, Newcastle and Edinburgh, has announced it will be bringing its food truck to Mackie’s Corner this summer.

Expected to open mid-August, it will operate from the courtyard at the rear of the site for its famous breakfast bao buns and coffees.

It’s planning to open every day from 7am to 2pm, and the team is recruiting for staff members. Anyone interested can email [email protected]

Meanwhile, there will also be a new sit-in venue to check out.

Sofia’s will open in part of the former Cafe 1851 unit serving brunch options, coffees, natural wines and cocktails. Its booking system will go live soon and it’s expected to open in the coming weeks.

The new additions complement the existing hospitality offering at the site, which includes Fat Unicorn deli and The Sweet Petite cake shop.

Other new food and drink venues opening in the coming weeks include Sheepfolds Stables.

Opening from August 2 with a big launch weekend, the converted former stables will house The Calabash Tree, Ember, Vito’s Osteria, I Scream for Pizza, Mother Mercy, Spey Snug and Deep North.