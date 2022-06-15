New Gentoo Fulwell Quarry development - what properties will be available and how much for

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scheme, which has been given outline planning permission, marks the next stage of Gentoo’s regeneration in the north of the city.

Gentoo says the development will meet the needs of a wide range of tenants and residents, with two, three and four-bedroom family homes alongside both apartments and bungalows.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company says its plans will make the most of the quarry’s existing green space to maximise biodiversity, with a large area of landscaping and open space to be one of the site’s main features, with a new footpath created through the development to allow to ensure residents are able to continue walking in the area.

Bat and bird boxes, and flowering plants, will also be introduced to support local wildlife.

Gentoo’s house types are also highly energy efficient, with an energy performance certificate rating (EPC) of A and a range of carbon reduction features including air source heat pumps, solar panels, thermal battery storage, electric car charging points and full fill cavity wall insulation.

Most of the homes will be available for affordable rent at 20% less than market rents for the area. Tenants can expect to pay to be between £96 and £147 per week depending on the size of the property.

A CGI image of how the homes will look

A proportion of homes on the site will be made available for purchase, through low-cost homeownership schemes – shared ownership and rent to buy.

Gentoo development director Joanne Gordon said: “In partnership with Sunderland City Council, Gentoo is committed to addressing the affordable homes shortage in Sunderland through the supply of new high quality and energy efficient housing.

“We are very proud of our new house type range and look forward to creating 110 opportunities for tenants to move into their dream new home.”

It is estimated the development will create around 143 jobs during the construction phase and generate over £18 million gross value to the city’s economy during the construction programme.

The homes are part of Gentoo’s planned £172million investment into delivering 1200 affordable homes over the next five years.