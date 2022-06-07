New Gentoo apprenticeships on offer - what is the salary and how you can apply

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The housing association is launching 15 apprenticeships, taking the number created since it was founded in 2001 to more than 300.

Apprenticeships are available in a range of roles, including multi-maintenance, electrical, joinery, plastering, gas, and business administration.

Salaries start at £12,500, increasing by £3,000 on the successful completion of each year, and come with benefits including 29 days paid holiday (plus bank holidays), a cash healthcare plan, employee assistance programme and retail discounts.

The company will be holding an open day on Saturday, June 18, at its head office on the Doxford International business park for anyone interested.

Applicants will get a chance to learn more about the vacancies, talk to people working in similar roles, and get advice and information on the application and interview process.

Gentoo Group chief executive officer Nigel Wilson said the firm was proud of its record on apprenticeships: “I am delighted that this year we will reach a milestone of seeing more than 300 apprentices join the Group since 2001,” he said.

“We are committed to investing in our workforce of the future and our apprenticeship scheme provides a fantastic opportunity to earn while you learn valuable trades and professional skills.”

Gentoo’s apprenticeship recruitment day will take place between 10am and 2pm on Saturday, June 18, at Emperor House, Doxford International Business Park, Sunderland, SR3 3XR.