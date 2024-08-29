New funeral home opens to serve families in Sunderland

Kieron Ellenden at his Fairways Funeral Directors premises in Pennywell. | Submitted.

A new funeral directors has opened to serve families in Sunderland with an ‘ethos of giving back to the community’.

Kieron Ellenden founded Fairways Funeral Directors after spending more than a decade providing services to families in the city.

The firm operates from Kieron’s funeral home in Pennywell Shopping Centre, aiming to provide ‘a compassionate, transparent and trustworthy service, tailored to meet customer needs’ while keeping costs affordable.

Kieron said he is also keen to give something back to the community, and has pledged to donate 2% of the company’s professional service fees to a local charity in Sunderland.

The businessman has spent the last three months renovating the space in Pennywell to create a modern funeral home, able to offer a warm welcome to bereaved families looking for a supportive service that will guide them through the process of planning the right send off for their loved one.

“I have worked in the funeral industry for a decade, and – having supported scores of families through the most difficult of times – I know what a difference it makes to know that they are in the hands of someone they can trust,” said Kieron.

“Funerals are the final way of showing your loved one what they have meant, so every single one must be delivered with the highest level of care and respect.

“I wanted to offer something different with Fairways though. We are affordable and very honest about costs, and we want to give back too, to provide a legacy in Pennywell and the wider city. That matters to us.”

Kieron said he has designed a contemporary funeral parlour, that has been tastefully decorated to provide a comfortable and welcoming home from home for families visiting to plan their loved one’s funeral.

“We want every single family – in their hardest time – to feel comfortable, and that’s what we have tried to ensure, by creating a space that is very relaxed and homely,” he said.

He said Fairways will offer its customers a free service plan, allowing people to record their wishes for their own funeral is they would like, knowing that their loved ones then don’t need to take what can be difficult decisions after they pass away.

Funerals with Fairways start from £1,350.

To find out more about Fairways, call 0191 716 0492 or email [email protected]