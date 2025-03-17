New designer wear store for children opens in Sunderland with brands including Stone Island and Ralph Lauren

Neil Fatkin
By Neil Fatkin
Published 17th Mar 2025, 17:01 BST

A new children's clothes shop has opened in Sunderland offering designer clothing for children from babies to 16-year-olds from brands such as Ralph Lauren, Moschino and Stone Island.

Kids Kloset, which is located on Grantham Road in Roker, is believed to be the only designer wear shop in the city specifically for children.

The new Kids Kloset store in Roker.The new Kids Kloset store in Roker.
The new Kids Kloset store in Roker.

The shop specialises in babywear, dresses and casual wear for girls as well as jackets, t-shirts and shorts for boys. You can also purchase clothing accessories such as caps, hats and bags.

Shoppers can also choose from an extensive range of designer shoes, boots and trainers.

You can purchase goods direct from the shop or use the online service with customers able to split the cost with a weekly payment plan.

