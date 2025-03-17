New designer wear store for children opens in Sunderland with brands including Stone Island and Ralph Lauren
Kids Kloset, which is located on Grantham Road in Roker, is believed to be the only designer wear shop in the city specifically for children.
The shop specialises in babywear, dresses and casual wear for girls as well as jackets, t-shirts and shorts for boys. You can also purchase clothing accessories such as caps, hats and bags.
Shoppers can also choose from an extensive range of designer shoes, boots and trainers.
You can purchase goods direct from the shop or use the online service with customers able to split the cost with a weekly payment plan.
You can find out more on the store’s website.
