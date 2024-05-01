New cinema signage installed as Omniplex gears up to open in Sunderland

There’s not long to wait until Sunderland city centre has a cinema once more.
By Katy Wheeler
Published 1st May 2024, 16:47 BST
The first phase of refurbishment works at Sunderland’s former Empire cinema are now nearing completion.

Omniplex have taken over the site in Lambton Street, which has stood empty since Empire Cinemas fell into administration, and are expected to open the doors this month.

Ireland's largest cinema chain, which also has a number of branches in mainland UK, is carrying out a rolling refurbishment programme, being carried out behind the scenes over a 12 month period until fully completed mid-2025. 

These works - once fully complete - will include fully electric recliner seats in all screens, as well as a food truck and beer and cocktail van in what's been described as, 'a festival-styled atmosphere.'

The signage went up this week ahead of this month’s opening and the cinema has teased on its socials that Sunderland can look forward to details on the grand opening soon.

Deals will include a MyOmniPass monthly pass where you can get a ticket to every movie for £11.99.

Sunderland City Council who bought the building when Empire Cinema collapsed into administration say Sunniside is a key part of their plans for the regeneration of the city.

Omniplex is due to open in Sunderland this monthOmniplex is due to open in Sunderland this month
This week also say further details revealed on major housing plans for Sunniside.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for 75 new homes at a site bound by High Street West, Villiers Street, Coronation Street and Nile Street.

And people living near the site of a planned new residential community in the heart of Sunniside are being invited to have their say.

Housing plans for the city centre site have been in the pipeline for some time, with developer TOWN revealing how the transformed site could look and formally submitting planning proposals earlier this year.

The project, which is referred to as the “Nile + Villiers community”, aims to reinstate two streets demolished in the 2000s which were historically home to printers, cabinet makers and textile workers.

Other empty sites in Sunniside which have recently been taken over include the new Manjaros restaurant on High Street West, as well as the nearby Seaglass Cafe, which caters for people with food intolerances.

