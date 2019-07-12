New boss 'absolutely delighted' to take charge at North East Ambulance Service
A new chief executive, who has worked in the NHS for more than 30 years, has been appointed at the North East Ambulance Service.
Helen Ray joins the NHS Foundation Trust as its new chief executive from Northumbria Healthcare, where she worked as chief operating officer.
She replaces Yvonne Ormston MBE, who left the role in May this year to move to Gateshead Health NHS Foundation Trust.
Peter Strachan, NEAS Chairman, said: "I believe Helen’s experience makes her ideally placed to lead our service and work with our partners across the region to deliver high quality care to local people.
“I know she brings a passion for patient care and staff wellbeing, which are integral to our trust values.
“I would also like to acknowledge the tremendous efforts of our interim Chief Executive Paul Liversidge, who stepped up from Chief Operating Officer following Yvonne’s departure and has given our service a steady transition and will continue to be a crucial part of our senior leadership team in the future.”
Helen, a trained nurse, has also worked at North Cumbria University Hospitals and South Tyneside NHS Foundation Trust.
She added: "I am absolutely delighted to be appointed to a high performing ambulance trust. I am keen to further support the staff in the great care that they provide.
“I am also keen to explore how we can continue to further improve and develop services together with patients and other stakeholders.”