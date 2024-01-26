Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The B&M store team ready to welcome shoppers. Submitted picture.

The latest B&M store moving into Wearside is now officially open.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team from Sunderland Foodbank were asked to do the honours and cut the ribbon on the 18,337sqft store which has opened in the former Washington Wilko store in The Galleries shopping centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The unit has undergone a comprehensive internal and external refurbishment programme ahead of opening, and B&M bosses say the the new store has created more than 25 jobs for local people.

Sunderland Foodbank was chosen to do the honours. Submitted pic.

The new team were asked to nominate a nearby charity which 'truly deserves some VIP treatment for the work they do for the local community', and chose Sunderland Foodbank to take centre stage.

In addition to opening the store, the team will also receive £250 worth of B&M vouchers, which will go towards helping the charity to continue doing the great work they do.

Ian McGregor, centre manager at The Galleries, Washington, welcomed B&M to the centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This thriving shopping centre has made a stream of exciting new tenant announcements recently, and we're thrilled B&M has recognised what a great location this is for its newest store," he said.

"Having nationally known brands alongside our local, independent traders is what makes The Galleries a great place to shop."

A spokesperson for B&M said: “It was really exciting to welcome customers through the doors; the feedback so far has been fantastic.”