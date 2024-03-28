Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new "bigger and better" bargain warehouse store is set to open in Washington with goods retailing at around half the price the same products cost in mainstream retail outlets.

In November 2022 the Bargain Clearance Centre opened in Washington and due to the response of the public it has now "outgrown" its current premises at the old mint on Windlass Lane in Albany.

A new "bigger and better" Bargain Clearance Centre is set to open in Washington.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Co-owner Dean Kelly, 35, said: "When we first opened we were getting between 30 and 40 customers per day and we are now on average over 100 people each day and substantially more on a weekend.

"The carpark is a one way system and we only have about 10 spaces. We are running out of space to display all of our stock and we also need better access for people with disabilities.

"We've had a really good response from the public and have simply outgrown our current site."

The popular store is going to relocate to a new site at 27 Elswick Road on Armstrong Industrial Estate in Washington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dean said: "The new site is going to be 10,000 square foot compared to 7,000 square foot in the current building.

"It's also one big open warehouse space which is going to mean a lot more space to display products. There's also around 40 parking spaces and good wheelchair access.

"It's going to be more customer friendly and I'm really excited about this new store. More space means we can get more products and bring even better and bigger bargains to people."

Bargain Clearance Centre co-owner Dean Kelly (right) and manager Deano Martins.

While the premises may be changing, the underlying basis of the business will remain the same, with the emphasis on bring the best possible prices to the customer through the purchase of end of line stock and products from companies going through liquidation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dean said: "We want to ensure our customers continue to get great bargains during the cost of living crisis.

"Customers can get bargain products generally between 40% and 50% cheaper than mainstream outlets."

The new Bargain Warehouse Store will stock a vast array of items including furniture, sports equipment, jewellery, pet supplies, children's toys, electronics, garden stock, homeware and white goods such as refrigerators and washing machines.

Customers can also purchase reduced rate food and drinks. The new store is set to open at 9am on Friday May 3 and to mark the opening of the new outlet, shoppers arriving at the store will get the opportunity to win golden tickets which can be exchanged for prize products.