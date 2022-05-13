Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Be More Geek CEO James Gee

The rapidly-growing chain, which specialises in movie, TV and Anime merchandise and collectables, has recently opened its fourth store in Sunderland and earlier this year relocated its Newcastle store into Eldon Square.

Now, the founders are bringing the popular brand to Washington, taking a prime pitch in the Galleries next to Sports Direct and opposite McDonalds, with plans to open on Friday, May 13.

The Washington store, which has created five new jobs, continues the business’s ambitious expansion plans and they are confident this new store will prove just as popular as their existing branches around the North East.

The new Galleries store

CEO James Gee believes the customers are the driving force of Be More Geek’s success. He said: “From the moment we opened our first store, service and developing relationships with our customers was our key priority and I’m proud to see that ethos has continued as the business continues to expand.

"Our customers are the lifeforce of our business and have supported us through our journey all the way to our fifth store.

“We now employ over 30 staff, have a dedicated Senior Management team in place and work with a multitude of suppliers to deliver a range of exciting products for our customers with our wall of POP! Vinyls presenting as a key feature in each store alongside our murals.”

The Washington store will again feature one of the company’s signature murals from local artist Creative Ginger, which James says are always a talking point and immersive feature of the stores.

James added: “The Galleries is a vibrant and busy destination shopping centre with a huge range of stores. We are delighted to be here and are confident that the store will be a huge success as we continue to progress with our three-year growth plan. We would also to thank the Centre Management team in the Galleries for making the fit such a smooth process and look forward to working with them in delivering an exciting new store for customers of the Galleries”