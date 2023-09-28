Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former care worker Sarah Cruddas said it felt “surreal” after celebrating the opening of her party shop, Balloon 5 on Ethel Terrace in Castletown.

Sarah, 43, was joined by family, friends and fellow shopkeepers for drinks and cake as the ribbon was cut to officially open the shop.

The opening was the culmination of a two year journey for Sarah, who had been running her balloon and party business from her Hylton Castle home.

Balloon 5 owner Sarah Cruddas opens her new shop in Castletown.

She said: “My interest in balloons started with making displays for my own children’s birthdays. My friends were impressed and started asking me to create balloon displays for their own children’s birthdays and proms and it just spiralled from there.

“I’d toyed with the idea of opening my own shop for a while but it was actually my partner Michelle who pushed me to finally do it.

“It’s brilliant to see the shop open but it still feels a bit surreal at the moment. I’d been operating out of my conservatory and so my children are pleased as it’s no longer covered in balloons and they can use it to watch TV and play on their Xbox.”

Sarah started creating balloon displays for her own children.

It was the influence of her children - along with a noughties band - which inspired the choice of name; Balloon 5.

Michelle said: “People have heard of the group Maroon 5, I needed to have 'balloon' in the name and the number five comes from my five children, Harry, Finley, Katie, Amelia and Devan.”

The shop sells a range of party products.

Despite the name, Sarah’s business offers far more than just the sale of balloons and creation of balloon displays.

Also retailing at the shop are celebration cards, wrapping paper, badges, decorations, gift bags and hen night props.

Sarah said: “We basically cover anything party related. I also offer my services to prepare for party celebrations which includes birthdays, weddings, proms, baby showers and christenings.

“As well as creating balloon displays I decorate chairs and there are shimmer walls and neon signs which people can rent.”

The shop was previously a florist owned by Joan Fitzpatrick, who was also asked to perform the official ribbon cutting ceremony.

Former shop owner Joan Fitzpatrick performs the official opening of Balloon 5.

Sarah said: “Asking Joan just seemed like the right thing to do. The response so far from local people has been really positive.

“Hopefully it is going to be a big success.”