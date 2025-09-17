New Aldi stores expected across region as part of £13m supermarket boost

A major supermarket chain has laid out plans for new stores following a £13m regional plan.

Aldi has revealed that Tyne and Wear is one of the areas it is targeting as part of its £1.6bn expansion plan over the next two years.

In its annual trading update earlier this week, the supermarket brand said it planned to open 80 stores across 2026 and 2027 to meet the UK’s growing demand.

The £1.6bn investment across the country is expected to also go towards upgrades to new stores and the development of distribution centres.

Aldi has now confirmed it will spend an estimated £13m in Tyne and Wear over this two year period.

Although the brand has said it is too soon to confirm the exact details of this investment, Aldi has stated that it is still looking for sites in Boldon, South Shields and Gateshead to bring new stores to over the coming years.

Giles Hurley, Chief Executive Officer for Aldi UK and Ireland, said: “Shoppers are still finding things difficult and that’s why we’re staying laser-focused on doing what Aldi does best - offering customers great quality products at unbeatable prices.

“Nobody else is making the same commitment to everyday low prices – no clubs, no gimmicks, no tricks - just prices our customers can trust and quality they can depend on.

“Since we opened our first UK store more than 35 years ago, we’ve brought high-quality, affordable groceries to almost 800 towns and cities, but there are hundreds more communities that don’t have an Aldi nearby.

“We’re more determined than ever to meet that demand, and that’s why we’re investing a record £1.6bn over the next two years, to bring Aldi prices closer to millions more customers.”

There are currently six Aldi stores in Sunderland and Washington, as well as two in South Tyneside and a further four in Gateshead.