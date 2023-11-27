Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Supermarket chain Aldi will create new jobs across the region with a £13million-plus investment next year.

The firm is opening a number new stores across Tyne and Wear, including one in Hetton.

Nationwide, Aldi plans to invest a total of £1.4billion across the UK throughout this year and next after attracting more new customers than any other supermarket in the last 12 months.

Aldi is opening new stores nationwide in 2024

New stores set to open in 2024 will create an estimated 1,500 new jobs across the country, while the expansion will also mean further job opportunities in all of its current stores, regional distribution centres and UK offices.

Richard Thornton, Communications Director, Aldi UK, said the firm was targeting new areas, as well as expanding in parts of the country where it already had a presence: “We’re continuing to welcome more and more new customers through our doors – with people coming for our low prices but sticking around for our award-winning quality," he said.

"However, there are still areas of the country that don’t have an Aldi, or that need more or larger stores to meet demand.

"That is what our 2024 expansion plans aim to do. We now have more than 1,000 stores across the UK but there are plenty more Aldi stores still to come, in 2024 and beyond.”

Aldi pays a minimum hourly rate of £11.40 an hour nationally and £12.85 within the M25. Aldi also remains the only supermarket in the UK to offer paid breaks.