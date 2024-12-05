This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A brand-new Aldi store in Hetton-le-Hole opened its doors to customers this morning (December 5), with Team GB cycling hero Charlie Tanfield cutting the all-important red ribbon alongside pupils from Hetton Lyons Primary School.

The Colliery Lane store is the first Aldi to open in Hetton-le-Hole and will be run by Store Manager Richard Shepperson along with a team of 28 colleagues from the local community.

Store manager Richard Shepperson (far left) and his team help Silver medal Olympian Charlie Tanfield cut the ribbon at the all new Aldi store. | Photo: John Millard/UNP.

Team GB silver medallist Charlie Tanfield gave away complimentary bags of fresh fruit and vegetables from Aldi’s famous Super 6 range to the first 30 customers in the queue, before delivering an inspirational talk for pupils at Hetton Lyons Primary School as part of the supermarket’s initiative, Get Set to Eat Fresh.

The initiative has already inspired over two and a half million school children aged 5-14 years to learn more about the benefits of cooking fresh, healthy food with their families.

As Aldi has been fuelling Team GB with fresh, healthy food since 2015 through monthly vouchers, the silver medallist from Paris 2024 focused on the benefits of eating healthy food and the importance of exercise and believing in yourself.

Olympian Charlie Tanfield was giving away free bags of fruit and veg. | John Millard/UNP.

He also spoke to pupils about his experience of competing as an Olympian and shared his challenging training regime.

Aldi Hetton-le-Hole also offered pupils at Hetton Lyons Primary School the opportunity to win a £20 gift voucher to spend at the new store. The children were tasked with creating a poster to show what healthy eating means to them.

Store Manager Richard Shepperson said: “It’s been a wonderful morning here at the opening of Aldi Hetton-le-Hole.

“It was lovely to welcome our new customers into store, and I look forward to meeting more of the community in the coming weeks. I’m also thrilled that we’ve been able to support Hetton Lyons Primary School through our partnership with Team GB.”

Team GB star Charlie Tanfield said: “I’ve had a fantastic time opening the new Aldi this morning. It was an honour to officially open the store and welcome customers inside for the first time.

“It was great to speak with the children at Hetton Lyons Primary School about the importance of eating healthily and how it can be fun to plan and prepare meals as a family. Hopefully I’ve also managed to inspire the pupils to keep active and try different sports.”

The new Aldi store offers large chillers and freezers dedicated to fresh, British meat products, a ‘Food to Go’ section at the front of the store, and an exclusive section full of Health & Beauty products.

Hetton-le-Hole customers can also take a walk down the ‘Aisle of Aldi’, where they will find legendary Specialbuys which are available every Thursday and Sunday.

During opening week, the store will be offering a range of Christmas kitchen essentials including a dinner set for £19.99, storage tins for £4.99 and cocktail accessories for £2.49.

Additionally, the new Aldi store is calling on local charities and food banks in Hetton-le-Hole to register with Neighbourly, a community engagement platform that links businesses to charitable organisations in the local community.

Local charities that register will be able to collect surplus food and perishable products, such as fruit, vegetables and baked goods, seven days a week.

Any charities in the area that would like to partner up with the new Aldi store should email [email protected].

You can also apply for a job at the store via Aldi’s website.