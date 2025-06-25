NEPO shine in securing progressive workplace accreditation

For the third consecutive year, North East-based procurement organisation NEPO has reaffirmed its commitment to being a responsible, inclusive, and people-focused employer by achieving Shine accreditation for 2025.

Since 2022 NEPO has consistently achieved the employer accreditation standard at Advanced level offered by the Combined Authority. In 2024, new devolution powers for the North East region were granted under the leadership of mayor Kim McGuinness and following that, the new employer accreditation scheme Shine was established and launched in June 2025.

As an advanced member of the previous accreditation NEPO has transferred to the new scheme and has committed to achieving its advanced criteria over the next 2 years. By undertaking this process, NEPO ensures it not only retains its good employer credentials but also challenges itself to expand them to meet new Shine criteria

Shine, developed by the North East Combined Authority, helps employers unlock the full potential of the workforce by creating fair and inclusive workplaces. NEPO’s accreditation under the scheme sets a powerful example for its suppliers and partners across the region.

The accreditation is structured around five Shine Beams: promoting health and wellbeing, demonstrating strong social responsibility, enabling effective communication and employee representation, developing a balanced and inclusive workforce, and valuing and rewarding the workforce. NEPO’s accreditation reflects its strong performance across all of these areas.

Nicola Shelley, Managing Director at NEPO, commented:

“We’re proud to be recognised as a Shine Accredited employer. This accreditation reflects the values that underpin everything we do, supporting our employees, creating opportunities for growth, and driving real social impact through our work. This recognition reinforces our ambition to be a great employer and a leader in responsible procurement.”

A standout initiative contributing to this year’s revalidation is NEPO’s Regional Procurement Apprenticeship Programme with seven new apprentices now on career pathways. Alongside supporting new talent, NEPO also uses apprenticeship opportunities to upskill existing staff ensuring that all employees can grow.

NEPO’s commitment to staff development is underpinned by its CANNY values: Champion each other, Accountable for our actions, New ideas are shared, Networking to learn and grow, and Yes we can, which guide inclusive and transparent practices that extend beyond the organisation to benefit the wider community. These values play a key role in embedding social value into NEPO’s operations, driving job creation, increased apprenticeships, and stronger support for local suppliers.

This accreditation demonstrates how NEPO’s actions continue to drive greater loyalty, motivation, and productivity, not just within the team but across the wider public sector.