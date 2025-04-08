NEPIC Annual Industry Awards celebrating talent in the process sector

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Over 360 industry leaders gathered at the Hardwick Hall Hotel to celebrate the exceptional talent and achievements within the processing industries of the North East of England at the Annual NEPIC Industry Awards 2025. This year marked a special milestone for the North East Process Industry Cluster (NEPIC), as it celebrated two decades since its inception in 2005.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event saw the presentation of 14 awards across nine categories, showcasing the talent and contribution across the processing industry.

Joanne Fryett, CEO of NEPIC, said: “It’s always a privilege to showcase the incredible talent and innovation that exists across the processing industries in the North East. This year’s awards reflect the continued growth and impact of our sector, which is driven by passionate individuals and organisations.”

This year’s winners included:

NEPIC Annual Industry Award winners 2025

Apprentice Awards:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grace Spencer (Sembcorp Energy UK), Harvey Poole (px Group) and Sam Eastick (AXIOM).

Young Achiever Awards:

Rhys Donald (IPS Flow Systems), Keaton Hold (px Group), Francesca Hume (GSK) and Abigail Puckey (Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies).

Primary School Environmental Award:

Newport Primary School.

Apprentice Employer Award:

Venator Materials.

Communities and Reputation Award:

SABIC.

SME of the Year:

Projex Solutions.

Innovation Award:

TUV Rheinland.

Equality Award:

Womble Bond Dickinson.

Outstanding Contribution Award:

Daren Smith (Excelsior Consulting)

In receiving the Outstanding Contribution Award, Daren Smith reflected on his career journey: “It is incredible to be recognised in this industry, in this region. From starting at Cummins as a YTS over 40 years ago to gaining a first-class honours at Teesside Polytechnic, I have worked on virtually every asset on Teesside.

“I’m honestly shocked to receive this award, I never thought I would get something like this. There are so many people within the industry who have achieved so much, it is therefore a real honour to be recognised within this established group. I’m also pleased to see so many young, talented people here this evening, eager to shape the future of an industry I have very much enjoyed contributing to.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grace Spencer of Sembcorp, who won an apprentice award also said “It’s unbelievable to win this award. I’ve grown as a person since starting my apprenticeship and I am thankful to everyone who has helped mold me.”