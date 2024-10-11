National spotlight to fall on city with Expo Sunderland 2024

Creo

A national spotlight is set to fall on Sunderland as luminaries from the public and private sector descend on the city to discuss its seismic transformation.

Hosted at City Hall, and part of Expo Sunderland - a programme of events that will showcase the city’s exciting transformation - the two-day Delivering the Future City showcase , will see senior civil servants and leading business people from fields including the built environment, technology and education, debate and discuss how Sunderland is carving out a bright future through an ambitious programme of change, led by the city council.

Hosted by BBC Home Affairs Editor Mark Easton, the event will take place on Tuesday, October 15 and Wednesday, October 16.

More than 150 guests will hear from keynote speakers including Mike Palin, Executive Director for Markets, Partners and Places at Homes England; Tania Love, Associate Partner at international design studio, FaulknerBrowns, Joanna Rowelle, Global Urban Economics Leader at Arup, and Henry Kippin, Chief Executive of the North East Combined Authority.

A programme of high-profile speakers will go on to explore the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead of Sunderland as it develops as a future-focused city.

Themes of keynote speeches across the two-day programme include strategic partnerships in regeneration; housing and climate change, and infrastructure and planning.

Councillor Michael Mordey, leader of Sunderland City Council, who himself will take to the stage to share more about the city's ambitious plans, said: “Delivering the Future City promises to be a fascinating event that will bring a stellar line-up to Sunderland, debating the programme of transformation that is underway in the city, and exploring the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead in a fast-changing world.

“This city is hugely ambitious, something that has already attracted significant national attention, and this event will augment that. I am looking forward to some interesting conversations over the next few days, and to explore how we continue to drive transformation in the context of a changed political landscape and a strong appetite for social and economic growth.”

Patrick Melia, chief executive of Sunderland City Council, said: “Sunderland is firmly on the map as a posterchild for urban regeneration, but events like this are a vital way of ensuring that the city’s objectives are well understood by policymakers, investors and developers with the ability to influence its future.”

The full Delivering the Future City conference agenda can be found here - Delivering the Future City 2024 - Expo Sunderland

Expo Sunderland, which is being delivered in partnership with the University of Sunderland –- provides a window on a changing world, showcasing how we will live, work and play in a more sustainable way, thanks to transformational tech and innovation.

Using the new community that is taking shape at Riverside Sunderland as a backdrop, Expo Sunderland will feature a programme of public events as well as conferences and seminars that will see businesspeople, politicians and influencers descend on the city to see how the area will function as the UK’s first carbon-neutral urban quarter.

The Expo Sunderland team is already planning a programme of events for 2025 which includes::

Your Future Expo 2025, which will be held at the Beacon of Light, in March 2025 and will see educators and industries showcasing the future skills needed in our city. The event will unveil a new world of opportunity for school and college students, adults and graduates, showcasing future employment in Sunderland with extraordinary exhibits, TED-style talks, workshops and competitions.

