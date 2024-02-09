12 independent pizza places in Sunderland to try for National Pizza Day 2024

To celebrate the annual celebration of pizzas, February 9, we've rounded up some of the great places in and around Sunderland slinging great slices of the Italian staple.
1. Wild Fire Pizza, Deptford
They built up a huge following at their base at Ship Isis and this month, February, will see the opening of the new Wild Fire Pizza restaurant and bar. They've given new life to the former Hanover Place pub in Deptford.
2. Midnight Pizza Crü, city centre
For Detroit-style pizza, take a bite out of Midnight Pizza Crü. They currently do pop ups at Sonny's at Pop Recs in High Street West, but look out for an announcement on another city centre base for this homegrown pizza brand.
3. Pizza Grande, The Green, Washington
A real hidden gem, Pizza Grande is based in The Space at the back of The Green in Washington Village. A family-run business, they specialise in Neapolitan-style pizza.
4. Slice Sunderland, Market Square
For pizza to go, head down to Slice Sunderland in Market Square. They do slices of New York-style pizza with a core range as well as some fun specials each week and good-value meal deals.