12 independent pizza places in Sunderland to try for National Pizza Day 2024

Today is National Pizza Day 2024 - yes, it's a thing.

By Katy Wheeler
Published 9th Feb 2024, 05:05 GMT
Updated 9th Feb 2024, 08:11 GMT

To celebrate the annual celebration of pizzas, February 9, we've rounded up some of the great places in and around Sunderland slinging great slices of the Italian staple.

1. Wild Fire Pizza, Deptford

2. Midnight Pizza Crü, city centre

3. Pizza Grande, The Green, Washington

4. Slice Sunderland, Market Square

